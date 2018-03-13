Second Amendment fraudulently interpreted by the NRA (letter)

The National Rifle Association and many politicians use the Second Amendment as their excuse to support the retail market sale of bump stocks, AR-15s and weapons of war designed to murder many people in a brief moment of time.

Members of Congress — like our Sen. Cory Gardner and Congressman Scott Tipton — who support the NRA and who accept generous NRA donations, should consider Supreme Court Chief Justice Warren Burger's comment in 1991 during an interview on PBS. Like Gardner and Tipton, Chief Justice Burger was a conservative, too. He said:

"The gun lobby's interpretation of the Second Amendment is one of the greatest pieces of fraud — I repeat the word fraud — on the American people by special interest groups that I have ever seen in my lifetime. The real purpose of the Second Amendment was to ensure that state armies — the militia — would be maintained for the defense of the state. The very language of the Second Amendment refutes any argument that it was intended to guarantee every citizen an unfettered right to any kind of weapon he or she desires."

Liz Gauthier

Eagle