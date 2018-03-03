Section of Highway 6 between Eagle and Gypsum needs guardrail (letter)
March 3, 2018
In response to "Eagle, Gypsum take responsibility of highway," Thursday, Feb. 22: As a frequent traveler of that section of U.S. Highway 6, I have been meaning to send the following comment. I feel, particularly when the road is slippery, that a guardrail would be helpful for the section with rather steep and deep drop on the north side of Highway 6. I invite travelers that feel similarly to let Jared Parker, Eagle Public Works supervisor, know at jerad@townofeagle.org or 970-328-6678.
Stephen Vastagh
Gypsum
