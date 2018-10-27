Send Roberts back to Legislature to finish what he’s started with health care (letter)

Rookie legislators usually don't accomplish much, especially those who have been appointed and not elected.

Dylan Roberts is the exception. In his first year, Dylan was the prime sponsor on 11 bills, four of which were signed into law.

Dylan is committed to tackling the entrenched interests in the health care industry so that we can get good care at a reasonable cost. He lost the battle last year to require transparency in diabetes drug pricing. We need to send him back to the Legislature to give him another chance.

Dylan Roberts has all the characteristics of an outstanding legislator. He is smart. He studies the issues. He listens to others. He works with others. And, at the end of the day, he fights to do the right thing.

I urge you to send Dylan back to the Colorado House of Representatives in November.

Jamie Harrison

Eagle