Seniors screened out: No ‘adult’ films to be found on screens in Vail area (letter)

My wife and I are seniors who rent for the summer in Vail. We are irked that for four years, there has not been a single adult film screened at the Vail cinema or in neighboring communities, for that matter.

Who does Vail think is supporting the community, 8-year-olds? The restaurants certainly have more entrees than mac and cheese.

Even a once-a-week film screening for adults would not seem to be an unreasonable expectation for our Vail and area cinemas to provide as a community responsibility.

Lee Berk

Phoenix