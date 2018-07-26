Seniors screened out: No ‘adult’ films to be found on screens in Vail area (letter)
My wife and I are seniors who rent for the summer in Vail. We are irked that for four years, there has not been a single adult film screened at the Vail cinema or in neighboring communities, for that matter.
Who does Vail think is supporting the community, 8-year-olds? The restaurants certainly have more entrees than mac and cheese.
Even a once-a-week film screening for adults would not seem to be an unreasonable expectation for our Vail and area cinemas to provide as a community responsibility.
Lee Berk
Phoenix
