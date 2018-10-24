Speed reading, Regent Examinations are educational tools to consider in Colorado (letter)

Editor's note: Find a cited version of this letter at http://www.vaildaily.com.

Dear editor: Re: "Reading is No. 1," Joyce Rankin, Valley Voices, Vail Daily, Friday, Oct. 12. Colorado State Board of Education member Joyce Rankin and her fellow board members continue to face significant statewide pupil scholastic ill-preparedness and undesirable high school dropout rates.

There are no magic bullets or secrets to success to remedy these troubles, but I am truly certain the public libraries, speed reading and the New York State Regent Examinations are very useful educational tools to help Colorado Americans in rural and urban locales.

Rankin is for new actionable educational approaches. She supports in the Colorado State Board of Education's jurisdiction of 178 school districts and nearly 1,800 schools "all forms of innovation that produce positive returns on our educational investment … (and she) serves as a legislative aide to her husband, (Colorado State) Rep. Bob Rankin, R-Carbondale.

Public libraries would be easier and faster places to boost reading speeds and comprehension levels for public school districts and the public at large. They can have a more immediate, positive, telltale sign effect upon literacy, educational achievements, job employment, career paths and business progress by having ongoing daily speed reading/rapid reading classes for children and adults.

Although there are educators who find fault in rapid reading/speed reading our country's elite prep schools, attorneys, business executives, professionals and academics still take such classes to be successful and productive beyond the ordinary in their endeavors.

Recommended Stories For You

At the start of 2018, I encouraged to the Aurora City Council to institute speed-reading in its public library system to aid needing adults, plus its public school children who are bifurcated by the Cherry Creek School District and the Adams-Arapahoe 28 J School District (aka Aurora Public Schools).

Furthermore, in recent months, I also spoke to the Denver Public Library Commission about running rapid-reading classes at its library branches to uplift Denver's downtrodden adults and the city's public-school pupils.

Since 1866, New York State has used Regent Examinations to measure high school academic learning and performance, even though the testing has gone through changes and emphasis over the decades: "In New York State, Regent Examinations are statewide standardized examinations in core high school subjects required for certain Regents Diploma to graduate."

Decade after decade, the review books published by AMSCO and Barron's Regents that New York City high schoolers must purchase for their classes, which require New York State Regent Examinations, can be confidently used for future college courses and as excellent home library reference sources.

Those interested in seeing the Colorado State Board of Education and Rankin in action should attend their November Accountability Hearings, Wednesday, Nov. 14, and Thursday, Nov. 15, at 9 a.m. in State Board Room, Colorado Department of Education, 201 East Colfax Ave., No. 101, in Denver. See you there.

Best wishes,

Emzy Veazy III

Burbank, California, and Aspen