Stan Friedberg also oldest skier to helicopter ski with CADS (letter)
April 20, 2018
Dear editor: I write to congratulate Stan Friedberg for his helicopter skiing accomplishment, which will probably set a Guinness Book world record. At 91, he became the oldest helicopter skier ever, eclipsing the prior holder's 88. The Vail Daily told the story on Saturday, April 14 ("Never too old to drop in").
On his trip with the Mike Wiegele operation, Stan set another record. He became the oldest skier to helicopter ski with CADS. Stan has skied exclusively with CADS since acquiring the equipment as a boy of 80, 11 years ago.
Many people have been able to extend their helicopter skiing careers, all over the world, using CADS. As a Vail innovation, we are proud of that.
Another Vail record: the first skier to ever helicopter ski with CADS, going all the way back to the Egyptians, was David Gorsuch. He first took them to the Monashees, skiing with Canadian Mountain Holidays, in 1992.
The Friedberg record could someday be challenged. Unless his is challenged based on the earliest cuneiform, David's will stand.
Walter Dandy
Recommended Stories For You
CADS USA, Vail
Trending In: Opinion
- Raid on personal lawyer’s home a coup d’etat against President Donald Trump (letter)
- Eagle County Schools superintendent: Colorado ranks nearly last in education funding; how do we fix it? (column)
- Think of heritage and the future, oppose Golden Peak expansion plan (letter)
- Support bill allowing out-of-state property owners to vote in special district elections (letter)
- Front-page headline about woman in dumpster was crass (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Copper Mountain Resort pond skim fiasco could lead to felony charges for man who tried to jump crowd (with video)
- Vail Sno-Cat thief arrested in a Boulder car dealership on drug charges
- White River National Forest withdraws support services from two Eagle County campgrounds
- A tale of two spaceships: One gets the glory, the other gets dismantled
- More than 700 comments submitted regarding Berlaimont Estates access plan; decision to be made in the fall