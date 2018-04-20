Stan Friedberg also oldest skier to helicopter ski with CADS (letter)

Dear editor: I write to congratulate Stan Friedberg for his helicopter skiing accomplishment, which will probably set a Guinness Book world record. At 91, he became the oldest helicopter skier ever, eclipsing the prior holder's 88. The Vail Daily told the story on Saturday, April 14 ("Never too old to drop in").

On his trip with the Mike Wiegele operation, Stan set another record. He became the oldest skier to helicopter ski with CADS. Stan has skied exclusively with CADS since acquiring the equipment as a boy of 80, 11 years ago.

Many people have been able to extend their helicopter skiing careers, all over the world, using CADS. As a Vail innovation, we are proud of that.

Another Vail record: the first skier to ever helicopter ski with CADS, going all the way back to the Egyptians, was David Gorsuch. He first took them to the Monashees, skiing with Canadian Mountain Holidays, in 1992.

The Friedberg record could someday be challenged. Unless his is challenged based on the earliest cuneiform, David's will stand.

Walter Dandy

CADS USA, Vail