Stevens: How to make the most of your first Bravo! Vail experience

Blankets are encouraged for lawn seating at The Amp.

Jon Resnick/Courtesy photo

Return of Academy of St Martin in the Fields: June 22 at 6 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Bravo! Vail opening night:

As a long-time Bravo! Vail staff member, I have enjoyed working at the box office and getting to know our loyal patrons over the years, as well as meeting out-of-town visitors and first-time attendees. I am often the first contact people have with Bravo! Vail, and it is always an honor talking with them about this outstanding festival. Now with our 36th season right around the corner, I have reflected on some key tips new or potential ticket buyers might find helpful in planning for a Bravo! Vail concert. If you are thinking about making your first visit, we encourage you to consider the following to make your experience as memorable as possible:

There is something for everyone at Bravo! Vail. Do you prefer classical music performed by a world-class orchestra or chamber music ensemble? Or would you rather share fun, familiar music with your children or grandchildren? Whatever your preference, Bravo! Vail can deliver with more than 60 concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Donovan Pavilion, Vilar Performing Arts Center, and locations around the Vail Valley. There is a wide range of ticket prices from free to premium pricing and seats with outstanding acoustics in The Amp pavilion, casual seating on the lawn, or a variety of options in between.

Do you prefer classical music performed by a world-class orchestra or chamber music ensemble? Or would you rather share fun, familiar music with your children or grandchildren? Whatever your preference, Bravo! Vail can deliver with more than 60 concerts at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Donovan Pavilion, Vilar Performing Arts Center, and locations around the Vail Valley. There is a wide range of ticket prices from free to premium pricing and seats with outstanding acoustics in The Amp pavilion, casual seating on the lawn, or a variety of options in between. Come as you are and enjoy the view. Many of our patrons spend their days in the gorgeous outdoors golfing, hiking, or biking, and then they come straight to a Bravo! Vail performance. There are no dress requirements at the festival; we just encourage attendees to be comfortable and dress for the weather. The only requirement is that you enjoy the incredible nature and mountain views as you experience the extraordinary music onstage. If you have time before the concert or during intermission at The Amp, be sure to visit the nearby Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, which is one of my favorite places in Vail.

Many of our patrons spend their days in the gorgeous outdoors golfing, hiking, or biking, and then they come straight to a Bravo! Vail performance. There are no dress requirements at the festival; we just encourage attendees to be comfortable and dress for the weather. The only requirement is that you enjoy the incredible nature and mountain views as you experience the extraordinary music onstage. If you have time before the concert or during intermission at The Amp, be sure to visit the nearby Betty Ford Alpine Gardens, which is one of my favorite places in Vail. Bring friends and make new ones. A board member recently mentioned that Bravo! Vail is the best cocktail party in the Valley, and I could not agree more. Bravo! Vail is the perfect place to bring or meet friends, with concessions and a full bar open prior to the concert and during intermission. If you purchase lawn tickets at The Amp, you can also bring a picnic and blankets—or rent lawn chairs—and socialize with family and friends while getting ready to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. Afterward, take advantage of numerous restaurants within walking distance of the venue to top the evening off with a fantastic meal.

A board member recently mentioned that Bravo! Vail is the best cocktail party in the Valley, and I could not agree more. Bravo! Vail is the perfect place to bring or meet friends, with concessions and a full bar open prior to the concert and during intermission. If you purchase lawn tickets at The Amp, you can also bring a picnic and blankets—or rent lawn chairs—and socialize with family and friends while getting ready to enjoy a once-in-a-lifetime concert experience. Afterward, take advantage of numerous restaurants within walking distance of the venue to top the evening off with a fantastic meal. Learn more about the music you hear. Prior classical music knowledge is not required to enjoy a Bravo! Vail concert; however, if you would like to learn more, we offer a variety of ways to take a deeper look at the composers, programming, guest artists, and ensembles presented each evening at the festival. For select Orchestral Series concerts, renowned musicologists give Pre-Concert Talks , discussing the upcoming program at 5 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater lobby. Additionally, Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott leads fascinating discussions with composers, guest artists, and conductors after some Amphitheater and Vilar Performing Arts Center concerts. Our Inside the Music and Immersive Experiences series also provide expert insight into the music performed at Bravo! Vail. Finally, the free program books distributed at each concert include an incredible wealth of information about Bravo! Vail, our concerts, and the musicians.

Prior classical music knowledge is not required to enjoy a Bravo! Vail concert; however, if you would like to learn more, we offer a variety of ways to take a deeper look at the composers, programming, guest artists, and ensembles presented each evening at the festival. For select Orchestral Series concerts, renowned musicologists give Pre-Concert Talks , discussing the upcoming program at 5 p.m. at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater lobby. Additionally, Artistic Director Anne-Marie McDermott leads fascinating discussions with composers, guest artists, and conductors after some Amphitheater and Vilar Performing Arts Center concerts. Our Inside the Music and Immersive Experiences series also provide expert insight into the music performed at Bravo! Vail. Finally, the free program books distributed at each concert include an incredible wealth of information about Bravo! Vail, our concerts, and the musicians. There are plenty of parking and transportation options. For concerts at the Amphitheater, parking is available for free at the Vail Village and Lionshead Parking Structures with easy access to free buses. The Ford Park parking lot is also available for $15 with free golf cart transportation for anyone who needs it. Public buses make frequent stops at the Ford Amphitheater, and biking is a great option as well, with plenty of bike parking racks available. The Donovan Pavilion and Vilar Performing Arts Center also offer easy onsite parking at the venues. No matter where you park, try to build in additional time to make it to the venue. Once a concert starts, latecomers can only be seated by ushers at appropriate times during the program.

Bravo! Vail will return to the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail Thursday. Zach Mahone/Courtesy photo

Do you need further recommendations? The entire box office staff and I are happy to help you find the perfect concert and seating options. We also enjoy talking about our favorite restaurants, lodging, shopping, and other fun things to do in the valley. Please give us a call at 877.812.5700 or come and see us at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater box office, which is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-concert days and until intermission (7 p.m.) on concert days. You can also visit us online at BravoVail.org , where you can find a Frequently Asked Questions section to further prepare you for your visit. We look forward to welcoming you to the Bravo! Vail family and providing a beautiful, musically rich concert experience you will not soon forget.

Nancy Stevens is the Bravo! Vail sales manager