Strong Republican slate for Eagle County and state-level elections (letter)

With such an important election fast approaching, I couldn't be more thrilled with the candidates we have for our local races.

Sheriff James van Beek is so easy, his race almost requires no comment. The qualities James has brought to the job are exhibited every day in the programs he has created and supported. We thank him for his leadership and his commitment to this community.

I'll move on to the three new faces representing us.

Let's start with Olen Lund for Senate District 5. As chair of Senate District 5, I couldn't be happier with the search we did and the results it produced.

Born and raised in Delta County, he said, "Those of us born and raised in western Colorado know how to work together. We've done it all of our lives." As county commissioner, Olen had a long list of accomplishments, with a particular expertise in water issues and served as a Colorado Water Commissioner and on the Painted Sky Resource Conservation and Development Council.

He has pledged to represent the Western Slope against the dominance of the Denver/Boulder forces that control the state legislature.

Next is Nicki Mills, candidate for House District 26, which includes Eagle and Routt counties.

Nicki has a heritage of community service. Her mother is a nurse and runs a food bank in Minnesota started by her grandmother; her dad just retired from 30 years as a volunteer fireman, 11 as chief.

But what's that say about Nicki? As a mother of two sons, she is committed to strong family values and the need for elected representatives to be responsive to their constituents. She has prioritized housing and health care as issues that need to be addressed to solve two problems facing House District 26.

County Commissioner candidate Jackie Cartier hails from the Roaring Fork Valley and is running from the 3rd District, which includes the Roaring Fork Valley and western Eagle County.

Although this is her first run for public office, Jackie has been involved in politics for a long time, serving in a consulting capacity both here and on the East Coast.

Transparency in government is a goal she has identified, along with citizen engagement, education and business development. She is also aware of the disconnect in the two parts of the county and is committed to encouraging better communication between residents and elected officials.

There you have it. We have three fresh faces whose collective goal is to represent Eagle County and fight for the things that matter to the Western Slope. For too long, our elected reps in both the Senate and House have aligned themselves with the Denver crowd without addressing the concerns that face the very unique challenges of a mountain community that is dominated by a resort atmosphere in which everyday families need to survive.

Now is the time to change that. Now is your chance to be represented by people who share your concerns and are committed to fighting for your needs.

Kaye Ferry

Chair, Eagle County Republicans