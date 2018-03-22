Students didn’t walk out for ‘peace’; they walked out because they are scared (letter)

Editor's note: This letter is in response to the Page 1 headline "Hundreds walk out for peace," published Thursday, March 15, in the Vail Daily and photos with the corresponding article.

Dear Mr. Wyrick: Do you really think the local high school students walked out for peace on Wednesday?

• Not for gun control reform.

• Not for school safety.

• Not for going to school with peace of mind.

• Not because they are scared.

• Not because they are angry seeing how many kids get killed in schools in United States.

• Not because even in Third World countries, students don't get shot in schools.

But if you think is was just for peace, maybe you should have published a picture with a student holding the peace sign instead of the Confederate flag (a questionable sign of peace for some historians).

Just asking.

Slavina Rindone

Eagle-Vail