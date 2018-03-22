Students didn’t walk out for ‘peace’; they walked out because they are scared (letter)
March 22, 2018
Editor's note: This letter is in response to the Page 1 headline "Hundreds walk out for peace," published Thursday, March 15, in the Vail Daily and photos with the corresponding article.
Dear Mr. Wyrick: Do you really think the local high school students walked out for peace on Wednesday?
• Not for gun control reform.
• Not for school safety.
• Not for going to school with peace of mind.
• Not because they are scared.
• Not because they are angry seeing how many kids get killed in schools in United States.
• Not because even in Third World countries, students don't get shot in schools.
But if you think is was just for peace, maybe you should have published a picture with a student holding the peace sign instead of the Confederate flag (a questionable sign of peace for some historians).
Just asking.
Slavina Rindone
Eagle-Vail
