Suburban-style bank building approved for Vail is monument to bad taste (letter)

It is difficult to understand how the Design Review Board and a majority of the Town Council can find a suburban-style bank building compatible with the neighborhood on Homestake Circle.

That this monument to bad taste should replace Pete Seibert's house when Pete established the original alpine style of Vail is even more remarkable.

Thank you, Kim Langmaid, Jennifer Mason and Kevin Foley, for respecting the views of the neighborhood.

We used to understand that atmosphere and a sense of place were important — the Vail Master Plan is full of it. Perhaps it is time to recognize the role place-based architecture has had to do with Vail's success. Let's do it before we start looking like a suburb.

Josef Staufer

Vail