Support 7E to maintain funding for Gypsum Fire Protection District (letter)

This fall, the ballot is full of initiatives and questions for spending. If you live in Gypsum Fire Protection District, like I do, please start at the bottom of the ballot this year.

Two years ago, Gypsum Fire was able to raise its mill levy to help increase the level of service and maintain fire engines to protect our homes and property. This increase has been eroded by the 1982 Gallagher Amendment and has effectively zeroed out the increase we, the local taxpayers, voted for in 2016.

This is not the fault of Gypsum Fire or the county; rather, it is the fault of the rising housing prices in Denver and all of the Front Range. Initiative 7E is not a tax increase, but it is an effort to maintain level funding. Join me in voting yes on 7E!

Christopher Montera

Gypsum