Support 7E to maintain funding for Gypsum Fire Protection District (letter)
October 18, 2018
This fall, the ballot is full of initiatives and questions for spending. If you live in Gypsum Fire Protection District, like I do, please start at the bottom of the ballot this year.
Two years ago, Gypsum Fire was able to raise its mill levy to help increase the level of service and maintain fire engines to protect our homes and property. This increase has been eroded by the 1982 Gallagher Amendment and has effectively zeroed out the increase we, the local taxpayers, voted for in 2016.
This is not the fault of Gypsum Fire or the county; rather, it is the fault of the rising housing prices in Denver and all of the Front Range. Initiative 7E is not a tax increase, but it is an effort to maintain level funding. Join me in voting yes on 7E!
Christopher Montera
Gypsum
Trending In: Opinion
- Berlaimont Estates access route (letter)
- Noble: We are a country of immigrants, so why are we afraid to embrace Spanish speakers? (column)
- Our View: The Vail Daily endorses some candidates, some ballot issues. Here’s why (editorial)
- Maybe it’s time to wipe the slate clean in Avon on Election Day (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Former Vail Valley arts patron Alberto Vilar trying to enjoy what’s left of his life after 10-year prison stint
- Loveland man dies in East Vail crash. No one else injured in Sunday evening accident
- Town of Vail likely to change short-term rental regulations in response to complaints
- Aspen girl speaks out in video about alleged rape
- Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail