Support clean car standards that protect our citizens, environment (letter)
June 22, 2018
I was pleased to see Gov. Hickenlooper sign an executive order to begin the process of making Colorado the first interior state in the nation to adopt clean car standards. Thank you, Governor! As the federal government considers rolling back these standards at the national level, our state must step up and institute rules that will reduce air pollution, protect public health and combat climate change.
As excited as I am about this announcement, it's only the beginning. The voices of Eagle County residents — voices calling for clean air, public health and climate action — must be heard. I applaud Commissioner Jill Ryan and her colleagues on our county commission for being among the first to call for Colorado to set its own emission standards. I hope elected officials and residents throughout our community will join them in supporting clean car standards here in Colorado. Our air, health and future depend on it.
Betsy Stratton
Wolcott
Trending In: Opinion
- I-70 Coalition: The plan to fix the Interstate 70 mountain corridor already exists and it’s feasible (column)
- As a decorated veteran and a lawyer, I oppose the NFL national anthem rule (letter)
- Perhaps wildlife fencing disrupting migration patterns is to blame for decline in numbers (letter)
- Article on Bode Miller’s daughter drowning in poor taste (letter)
- Our View: Reporting on suicide is tough; here’s what we’re doing (editorial)
Trending Sitewide
- Jury rules for Vail Resorts in skier death case. Upper Prima Cornice was closed where Taft Conlin died in an in-bounds avalanche
- Vail Resorts’ expert witness says ski company closed Prima properly, as Taft Conlin skier death case heads into final days
- Vail Valley churches, law enforcement plan for protests by Westboro Baptist Church
- Legal aspects of Taft Conlin case more about behavior after Colorado Supreme Court’s decision kept out most avalanche evidence
- Life sentence for John Vasquez, who burned Christina Aruchuleta-Blasier to death in front of her children during camping trip