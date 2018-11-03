Support vital education resources; vote ‘yes’ on Amendment 73 (letter)
I encourage everyone in our community to carefully consider and vote for Amendment 73 to stabilize funding in our local schools. Amendment 73 will result in full-day kindergarten, which launches our children off to a great start in their school career and also saves parents up to $2,500 in tuition if they pay for the other half of the day.
Commercial real estate assessment rates drop 5 percent, and income tax on C-Corporations only increases 1.37 percent. Our own school district would receive about $11.6 million in new funding each year — these are vital resources to ensure our community schools continue to thrive.
Mary Blair
Eagle-Vail
