Sustainable Vail: Actively Green is not just a designation, but a way of doing business

Rikki Borkowski



Actively Green is not just a designation, it’s a way of doing business for many Vail companies. Actively Green Certified Businesses have sustainability at the core of their culture. Businesses meet strict standards when it comes to greater efficiency and improved management processes related to operating a sustainable business. When shopping, booking a hotel room or selecting a real estate company to work with, visitors and locals can support the area’s environmental efforts by choosing Actively Green businesses.

Vail’s natural beauty is not an infinite resource. Supporting local businesses that are committed to a larger sustainability effort helps protect and preserve this special place for generations to come. The town of Vail has partnered with Walking Mountains Science Center to encourage local businesses to become Actively Green Certified as part of the destination’s overall sustainability efforts.

Following are a few tips on finding Actively Green businesses, why they are important, and how they support a larger picture of a sustainable destination.

Power of the Pocketbook — Supporting Actively Green businesses encourages more businesses to follow important environmental practices. And, it feels good to support a local business that has environmental stewardship at the core of its culture!

— Supporting Actively Green businesses encourages more businesses to follow important environmental practices. And, it feels good to support a local business that has environmental stewardship at the core of its culture! Part of a Larger Sustainability Effort — Actively Green businesses are one important piece of the destination’s overall sustainability efforts. These organizations have sustainability at their core and are in alignment with preserving and protecting Vail for future generations.

— Actively Green businesses are one important piece of the destination’s overall sustainability efforts. These organizations have sustainability at their core and are in alignment with preserving and protecting Vail for future generations. Finding an Actively Green Business — Look for an Actively Green decal at the entrance to businesses in Vail. Certified businesses also are available on the town of Vail’s website and when researching organizations, most have sustainability information on their websites.

An example of an Actively Green business in Vail is Sonnenalp, which is guided by the philosophy of the “Triple Bottom Line: People, Planet and Profit.” The hotel measures its success not only by profitability but also by how collective actions impact the community and environment.

Not only does the hotel work to lessen its environmental footprint from an energy resource standpoint, but it also does a great job of educating and introducing guests to the importance of sustainability. The team at Sonnenalp regularly leads hikes in the summer providing guests with Leave No Trace information, details on wildlife and the surrounding national forest. Associates also are encouraged to give back by volunteering in the community and many choose to support green options like the annual Highway Cleanup, Adopt-A-Trail Program, River Cleanup and Bike to Work Day, just to name a few.

Support Local Journalism Donate



Research shows that 70% of the general public is more inclined to support a business that is more sustainable. Walking Mountains encourages other businesses to explore becoming Actively Green. Not only does it inspire consumers to select a more environmentally conscious business, but it can also save a company money over time by tracking utility data, usage patterns and more. It also serves as an employee retention program as associates have an opportunity to participate in Green Teams to lead company sustainability efforts. And, lastly, it allows each business to become deeply rooted in the community. As Vail continues to work through its Stewardship Roadmap, these businesses are part of a bigger picture in working together to insure Vail’s future.

Actively Green is a program of Walking Mountains and is currently globally recognized by the Global Sustainable Tourism Council. The business certification program is a fundamental building block that assists Vail in gaining and retaining its sustainable destination certification through the Mountain IDEAL standard.

Vail partnered with Walking Mountains and Sustainable Travel International to become the first sustainable mountain resort destination in the world and the first certified sustainable destination in the United States certified by a GSTC-Accredited certifying body, Green Destinations. In order to become a certified sustainable destination, Vail must meet and maintain progress on over 40 sustainability criteria that include environmental stewardship, climate change adaptation, greenhouse gas reductions, cultural heritage protection, low-impact transportation, waste reduction, public health and safety, workforce housing, sustainability education and more.

If your business is interested in pursuing Actively Green certification or learning ways to integrate sustainability best practices into your operations, please contact Rikki Borkowski at green@walkingmountains.org .

Rikki Borkowski is the sustainability programs coordinator at Walking Mountains Science Center. The Discover Vail monthly sustainability column is a project of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, which is responsible for marketing the destination during the non-winter months.