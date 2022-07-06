Sustainable Vail: Know the code when exploring Vail’s backcountry this summer

Ellen Miller



Summer is the perfect time to hike in Mother Nature’s playground. In Vail, we are lucky to have nearly 200 miles of trails to explore throughout our valley. Yet, some of these trails are getting overused and abused. As hikers enjoy the High Country, it’s important to remember important tips for enjoying the backcountry, while respecting and protecting our National Forest.

Collectively, we can take steps to protect and preserve our natural resources. Just as skiers “know the code” in the winter, people follow the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace to minimize the impact on the National Forest. These principles were developed by the Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. According to the center, Leave No Trace provides an easily understood framework of minimum impact practices for anyone visiting the outdoors.

Although Leave No Trace has its roots in backcountry settings, the principles have been adapted so that they can be applied anywhere — from remote wilderness areas to local parks and even in your own backyard. They also apply to almost every recreational activity. Each principle covers a specific topic and provides detailed information for minimizing impacts.

Plan Ahead and Prepare: Before venturing out, be sure that you have planned and prepared for your excursion. That way, no matter the difficulty or distance, you will accomplish the trip safely and enjoyably, while simultaneously minimizing the impact on the land. Poor planning can often result in miserable hikers and bikers and cause damage to natural resources. Trip planning ensures the safety of your group, minimizes resource damage, prepares you to Leave No Trace, increases your self-confidence, and provides opportunities to learn about nature. Travel and Camp on Durable Surfaces: The goal of travel in the outdoors is to move through natural areas while avoiding damage to the land or waterways. Understanding how travel causes impacts is necessary to accomplish this goal. Dispose of Waste Properly: Proper disposal of waste, regardless of where you are and what it is, is important to avoid pollution of water sources, negative implications of someone else finding it, and the possibility of spreading disease. “Pack it in, Pack it out” is a familiar mantra to seasoned wildland visitors. Any user of recreation lands has a responsibility to clean up before he or she leaves. Inspect the trail, your picnic spot, campsite, and rest areas for trash or spilled foods. Knowing what to do “when you’ve got to go” can be awkward, but an important lesson to know in order to ensure a pleasant experience for all wildland visitors. In most locations, burying human feces in the correct manner is the most effective. For backpackers, our local U.S. Forest Service wilderness and backpacking experts suggest using a ‘Wag Bag’ or ‘Biffy Bag’ for solid human waste — they are clean and easy to use! Vail also is a dog-friendly destination and hiking with your dog is a great experience for you and your furry friend. However, please be sure to pick up any pet waste and dispose of it correctly in the trash (don’t leave the bag on the side of the trail). Leave What You Find: Allow others a sense of discovery by leaving rocks, plants, archaeological artifacts and other objects of interest as you find them. Minimize Campfire Impacts: The most important consideration when deciding to use a fire is the potential damage to the backcountry. Know the fire level danger of your location. First, think about the necessity of a campfire versus a stove. The use of campfires, once a necessity for cooking and warmth, is steeped in history and tradition. Some people would not think of camping without a campfire. Yet, the natural appearance of many areas has been degraded by the overuse of fires and increasing demand for firewood. The development of light weight efficient camp stoves has encouraged a shift away from the traditional fire for cooking. Stoves have become essential equipment for minimum-impact camping. They are fast, flexible and eliminate firewood availability as a concern in campsite selection. Stoves operate in almost any weather condition — and they Leave No Trace. Other considerations should be evaluated before opting to build a fire. The most important is the potential damage to the area. Educate yourself and know the fire danger level for the location Respect Wildlife: Vail is home to incredible wildlife and if you’re lucky, you will see several examples during your vacation. We know how exciting this can be, especially for young children! But we ask that you view and learn about our wildlife through quiet observation. Observe wildlife from a safe distance (these are WILD animals), so animals not scared and forced to flee or become aggressive. If you are out with a large group, divide your group into smaller groups to minimize your impact and potential disturbance to the wildlife. And, dogs must be leashed on wilderness trails to protect wildlife. Be Considerate of Other People: One of the most important components of outdoor ethics is to maintain courtesy toward other visitors. It helps everyone enjoy their outdoor experience. Many people come to the outdoors to listen to nature. Excessive noise, uncontrolled pets, and damaged surroundings take away from the natural appeal of the outdoors. Be sure to thoroughly consider how your experience is affecting the way someone else enjoys the outdoors.

If people aren’t comfortable in the backcountry and don’t know the important tenants for caring and sharing this precious natural resource, hire a guide. Just as we hire ski instructors to get to know the rules of the road for the ski mountain, we have several great guide services, such as Sage Outdoor Adventures, and resources found in Vail including the Vail Nature Center who can familiarize locals and visitors with important backcountry principles.

Ellen Miller is a local hiking expert and the first American woman to climb Mt. Everest from both sides. The Discover Vail monthly sustainability column is a project of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, which is responsible for marketing the destination during the non-winter months.