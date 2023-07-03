Sustainable Vail: Nature knowledge is power

Riley Gaines



In Vail, we are fortunate to be surrounded by nearly 200 miles of trails, providing us with remarkable opportunities to immerse ourselves in nature. To truly know and appreciate this incredible place, it is important to go beyond merely experiencing the great outdoors and engage in the joy of learning about our surroundings.

The 7 Principles of Leave No Trace offer a great place to start, but just as ski instructors guide us in understanding the rules of the road on the mountain with the Skier Responsibly Code, trained naturalists, interpretive guides and wilderness first responders can aid us in understanding the best practices for the great outdoors. This is really the best kind of learning, where we trade a desk and tests for the trail, stream and forest while accompanied by an informed guide to help us better know these fragile ecosystems and our role in protecting them for future generations.

In our community, Walking Mountain Science Center offers a range of outdoor educational programs designed to serve a wide variety of ages and experience levels. The programs aim to empower people to protect nature through hands-on learning, including knowledge of how to incorporate Leave No Trace into our daily lives.

Walking Mountains’ free nature walks serve as the perfect introduction. Naturalists depart daily from various locations, including the Vail Nature Center, Vail Mountain and Sunday programs at the Vail Farmer’s Market. The walks offer a casual but informative exploration of the surrounding nature, designed to spark curiosity about the world around you, introduce you to Leave No Trace, and inspire a deeper understanding of the natural environment. Nature walks are appropriate for most ages and abilities.

For a more immersive experience, Walking Mountains offers weekly guided backcountry hikes that range in difficulty, mileage and educational theme. Led by certified interpretive guides and wilderness first responders, backcountry hikes take you off the beaten path to stunning public lands locations that serve as hands-on classrooms for learning crucial skills from navigation to how to properly dispose of waste.

If you’re looking for a way to actively contribute to environmental conservation, community science hikes are an excellent opportunity to address real-world problems. On these hikes, community members work alongside scientists to collect data, analyze results and contribute to scientific knowledge, often through online platforms or mobile apps. Walking Mountains is currently offering community science hikes in conjunction with the Colorado Pika Project and the Colorado Alpine EcoFlora Project.

Following are the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace below, but to experience these principles in action, Walking Mountains and several guide services in the Vail Valley can connect you to nature and make the backcountry come to life. Let the beauty of nature inspire you, let the knowledge the guides impart empower you, and let the principles of Leave No Trace guide your every step. Together, we can make a difference and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

Leave No Trace

Help us protect our natural resources by following the 7 Principles of Leave No Trace.

Plan ahead and prepare — Start early! Make sure you have your hiking essentials and check the weather. Travel and camp on durable surfaces — Stick to the trail and designated areas. Dispose of waste properly — Pack-in, pack-out, be a good steward and pick up trash along the way. Leave what you find — Leave rocks, plants and other natural objects as you find them. Minimize campfire impacts — Keep your campfire safe and small. If it’s cool enough to touch, it’s cool enough to leave. Respect wildlife — Control pets always and observe wildlife from a distance. Never feed animals. Be considerate of other visitors — Be courteous and yield to other users on the trail.

Riley Gaines is a community science and hiking coordinator at Walking Mountains Science Center. For more information on Walking Mountains Science Center, please visit walkingmountains.org. The Discover Vail monthly sustainability column is a project of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, which is responsible for marketing the destination during the non-winter months.