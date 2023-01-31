Sustainable Vail: Resolve to think green in the new year

Kristen Bertuglia



Each year, millions of people make New Year’s resolutions to get organized, learn a new skill, exercise more, lose weight, be healthier and so much more. In 2023, there are small changes we can all make to contribute to a healthier environment. We can all resolve to think a little more about our habits and how little shifts can make a big difference when impacting the world around us.

Whether you are a local in the Vail Valley or a visitor just coming to ski our world-class slopes, here are 10 easy tips we can all follow to make positive environmental shifts in the New Year.

Support local businesses that take added steps to reduce their impact and operate in a more sustainable manner. These businesses often have a window decal to illustrate their Actively Green status, however, the town of Vail also has made it easy to find these businesses at LoveVail.org/programs/activelygreencertification/. Trim your carbon footprint: Carbon emissions are one of the largest impacts on the environment. Choose to take public transportation at least once a week. Or, consider purchasing a carbon offset to lessen the impacts of travel. Colorado Carbon Fund offers a unique license plate program for Coloradans, which is tax deductible. Visit the Protect our Winters website and use their carbon calculator and list of resources to offset your travel footprint.

For more information on how locals and visitors alike can make small shifts to positively impact our environment, please visit lovevail.org.

Kristen Bertuglia is the director of the environmental sustainability department at the town of Vail. The Discover Vail monthly sustainability column is a project of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council, which is responsible for marketing the destination during the non-winter months.