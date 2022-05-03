Sustainable Vail: Time to brush up on trail etiquette

Ernest Saeger is the executive director of the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance.

Trail season is upon us and many of us are ready to enjoy the trails we are fortunate to have in the Eagle River Valley. On the trail, we may encounter a number of different user groups including mountain bikers, hikers, trail runners, equestrians and motorized vehicles.

Even though we may use different methods of travel on the trail, there’s a good chance we are all using the trail for some of the same reasons. Trails allow us to connect with nature, improve our physical and mental health, provide social engagement, adventure and plain old fun.

As we quickly move into spring, it’s time to refresh our trail etiquette. Understanding and practicing proper trail etiquette minimizes your impact on the natural environment, on wildlife, reduces user group conflict and ultimately ensures sustainable trail access.

Good trail etiquette leads to a better trail user experience for all user groups, so please acquaint yourself with the below:

Treat others as you would like to be treated

When approaching other trail users, smile, say hello, say thank you if you are passing, and say have a great hike or ride. You are outside recreating in our beautiful piece of paradise we call the Vail Valley and it’s a happy place.

Know before you go

Only use open trails. This includes staying off of trails that have seasonal wildlife closures, muddy trails, and trails that may have crews working on them. Check the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance website for updated trail conditions and for seasonal wildlife closures.

Muddy trails are closed trails

The damage from hiking, running, or biking on muddy trails creates a bad user experience for all and in the end must be fixed by volunteers who could be focusing their time on more impactful projects. Please stay off muddy trails until they are dry.

Yield

Hikers and bikers yield to equestrians and bikers yield to hikers. As a biker, when you approach a hiker or equestrian please slow down and allow safe passage. Bikers – please remember that the uphill rider always has the right of way. And finally, communication is key. Let the hiker or downhill rider know if you are alone or have others coming behind you.

Keep singletrack single

Do your best to stay on the trail. If biking, use the “Fruita Lean” when being passed or letting someone pass. This means move to the uphill side of the trail, put your outside foot down, and lean to the outside of the trail. If you have to stop on the trail for a mechanical fix, grabbing a snack, drink of water or for or any other reason, please move to the side of the trail and do your best not to affect the surrounding natural environment.

Safety

No one wants to get hurt on the trail. It is on you to control your method of transportation, slow down at blind curves, and always look ahead. If you use headphones, please keep them at a volume that you’d still be able to hear someone come from behind and ask to pass.

Respect wildlife

Wildlife are an integral and beautiful part of our environment. Please don’t taunt, chase, or for that matter get too close. Please keep your dog on leash to avoid them chasing and harassing wildlife. We are playing in their home.

Leave no trace

This does not only mean clean up after yourself but rather leave the trail better than you found it. If you see a piece of trash, do your part and pick it up, put it in your bag, and throw it away at the trailhead. This also means to stay on the trail, don’t impact the natural surrounding environment, and simply please clean up after your dog!

Let us know what you see

Did you come across a downed tree? Is there signage missing or damaged? Is there a trail that is starting to widen? Does a bridge need to be repaired? Let us know so our Trail Conservation Crew can put it on their list and get out there to fix it! Visit VVMTA.org and send us a note.

As a trail user, it is on you to understand and practice proper trail etiquette. If we all do our part, we will enjoy an improved trail experience, be healthier, happier, and ultimately this will lead to a stronger community and ensure sustainability of our trails.

Ernest Saeger is the executive director of the Vail Valley Mountain Trails Alliance, which has a mission to maintain, educate, advocate for, and build sustainable non-motorized soft surface trails while conserving the natural environment of Eagle County and our public lands. We are the leading trail advocates in Eagle County. We promote stewardship of our public lands, sustainable trail building practices and a balance between recreation and conservation. The VVMTA maintains that trails contribute to the quality of life, improved health, and economic vitality of the community.

