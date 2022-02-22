Sustainable Vail: Ways to stay actively green this winter

Vail’s world-famous ski slopes are what first introduced vacationers to our amazing destination nearly 60 years ago. Vacation is a time to check out and enjoy yourself, however, we encourage visitors to stay checked-in with a few tips for a greener visit to Vail.





Reduce energy usage

Winter is a time when energy usage peaks in the High Country and there are several ways in which visitors can help minimize their impact. The biggest tip is to customize your room temperature based on usage.

When out for a day of skiing and snowboarding, turn down the thermostat in your hotel room or rental unit. And, don’t forget to cover your pool or hot tub when not in use as well as turn off your gas fireplace or firepits in your hotel room or rental property when you aren’t in your unit.

No need for plastic water bottles

We know that many visitors come from metropolitan communities where tap water often doesn’t taste great. Vail’s fresh Rocky Mountain tap water comes from the source and is delicious! This means visitors can skip purchasing cases of single-use plastic water bottles and opt for a reusable bottle filled from the tap.

Recycling

Most hotels and vacation rentals make it easy to dispose of waste properly with convenient bins to divide trash and recyclables. If you don’t know how to properly dispose of various waste, we’ve made it easy for you with resources on LoveVail.org .

Waste reduction

In addition to the recycling and water bottle tips, did you know that Vail grocery stores are free from plastic bags? So, BYOB (bring your own bag) when visiting local markets. In 2015, when Vail shifted to this new policy, consumers were using more than 4.5 million plastic bags each year in the town of Vail. Now, due to visitors and locals alike working together, 300,000 paper bags are purchased for use every year. Check with your hotel or vacation rental, many offer reusable shopping bags.

Support Vail Actively Green businesses

Support local business that take added steps to reduce their impact and operate in a more sustainable manner. These businesses often have a window decal to illustrate their actively green status, however, the town of Vail also has made it easy to find these business at LoveVail.org/programs/activelygreencertification/ .

Consider offsetting travel emissions

Carbon emissions is one the largest impacts to the environment. Consider purchasing a carbon offset to lessen the impacts of travel. Colorado Carbon Fund offers a unique license plate program for Coloradans, which is tax deductible. Or, consider visiting the Protect our Winters website and using the carbon calculator and list of resources to offset your travel footprint.

Vail is the first destination in the world to be certified to the Mountain IDEAL sustainable destination standard in 2017. In addition, Vail’s certification to the Global Sustainable Tourism Council’s destination standard represents a first for the United States. Together, these ongoing sustainability efforts will help protect and preserve the destination for generations to come.

Beth Markham is the environmental sustainability coordinator for the town of Vail. The Discover Vail monthly sustainability column is a project of the Vail Local Marketing District Advisory Council.