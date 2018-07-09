Swift Eagle thanks community for another successful bocce tournament (letter)

The Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation would like to thank everyone for making its 11th annual La Bella Festa Bocce Tournament fundraiser another wonderful success. For the first time ever, play was briefly interrupted by a short downpour, but in true Colorado fashion, ready for any weather, players donned their rain gear and kept on playing.

The day ended sunny and beautiful for the 160 bocce participants, the Italian dinner served by Gourmet Cowboy was outstanding, and everyone enjoyed musical entertainment by Pat Hamilton. Congratulations to the first-place winner, Team Cardinale, and second-place winner, Select Surfaces.

Thank you to all of our sponsors, including Carquest Auto Parts, Merv and Laine Lapin, Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate, First Bank, Beck Building Co., Select Surfaces, Citywide Banks, Larsen & Lynch LLC, Alpine Bank, High Country Copiers, BJ & Garrett Smith, Nedbo Construction Inc., Shaw Electric, Steammaster, Wall Street Insurance, Gourmet Cowboy, EPS Design & Print, Vail Daily, Orrison Dirstributing, Eagle-Vail Metro District and Eagle-Vail Property Owners Association. And a huge thank-you to our many, many silent auction donors who made this year's auction our most successful yet.

An extra special thanks to the Vail Daily and publisher Mark Wurzer for its outstanding advertising and editorial support — we couldn't do it without you!

The monies raised by the tournament will go toward providing financial assistance to Eagle County residents for living and personal expenses during times of crisis and hardship.

Thank you, everyone!

Sincerely,

Swift Eagle Charitable Foundation