Thank you for supporting Gypsum fire fundraising efforts (letter)
October 27, 2018
The Gypsum Fire Department Auxiliary would like to thank the following businesses for their donations to our fundraising efforts and firefighter thank-you dinner:
Auto Zone, Integra Automotive, Dominos, Santa Fe Furniture, Costco, Ferguson, Culver's, The Home Depot, Alpine Bank, Alpine Lumber, Eagle Pharmacy, Competitive Edge, Vis a Vis, Turgeon Pizza, Stone Yard, Rudy's Liquor Store, Wylaco, Kaleb's Katch, O'Rileys, Heidi's Deli, Lowes and the Slaughter Real Estate Group.
We are very grateful for your thoughtfulness and support.
Rhonda Tatham
Gypsum Fire Department Auxiliary
