Thank you for years of service, Diane Mitsch Bush (letter)

Now that the dust of the campaign trail has settled, we offer a note of vast thanks to Diane Mitsch Bush, Democratic candidate for United States Congress, who for many months traversed our 3rd Congressional District.

She and her team brought a message of hope, empowerment, caring and inclusiveness to every corner of this notably far flung and diverse territory. Diane has worked with unflagging sparkle, intelligence and empathy toward the goals of a just and productive life for all citizens, including health care for every person, and a healthy planet for future generations.

Although Diane will not go to Washington this year, we are confident that she will continue to work in the public sphere for positive change in our country.

Many thanks, Diane.

David and Judy Carson

Edwards