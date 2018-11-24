Thank you for years of service, Diane Mitsch Bush (letter)
November 24, 2018
Now that the dust of the campaign trail has settled, we offer a note of vast thanks to Diane Mitsch Bush, Democratic candidate for United States Congress, who for many months traversed our 3rd Congressional District.
She and her team brought a message of hope, empowerment, caring and inclusiveness to every corner of this notably far flung and diverse territory. Diane has worked with unflagging sparkle, intelligence and empathy toward the goals of a just and productive life for all citizens, including health care for every person, and a healthy planet for future generations.
Although Diane will not go to Washington this year, we are confident that she will continue to work in the public sphere for positive change in our country.
Many thanks, Diane.
David and Judy Carson
Edwards
Trending In: Opinion
- Stecher: How to create a habit of giving thanks (column)
- Concerns about Berlaimont Estates (letter)
- Our View: The Vail Valley needs workforce housing. Where should it be built? (editorial)
- Be patient at the post office this holiday season, as they deal with reduced staffing (letter)
- Vail Valley Salvation Army gives thanks (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Winter weather advisory issued for Vail; storm warning expected to last through Sunday morning
- Vail Town Council gives 2019 budget first approval, rejects ski club request
- The deer savers: Vail Valley locals Robbie Berry and Taylor Patton saved a deer from an icy river death
- Vail Pass is closed, I-70 EB at MM176 near Main Vail
- A holiday tree lighting, a Warren Miller Ski movie, Black Friday deals and more: Tricia’s weekend picks 11/23/2018