Thankful for love and support of friends, family, community while fighting cancer (letter)

My name is Neemias Morales. I have been a Vail resident since February 1985. In July 2016, I was diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare type of cancer that affects mostly men. After spending several days in the intensive care unit at Vail Health Hospital, I started my chemotherapy treatment at Shaw Cancer Center in Edwards. In April 2017, I had my stem cell transplant at UC Denver Hospital in Aurora. Both of these treatments have helped my diagnosis. Now my cancer is under control, and I feel much better.

I am very thankful for the love and support I have received from my family, close friends and the strength God has given me to fight this disease. Also, I am thankful for the extraordinary service Shaw Cancer Center (doctors, nurses, administrative staff, social services) has provided to me and the rest of the community in Eagle County. As well, I want to thank my current employer, the town of Vail, my supervisors and fellow drivers for their support and concern about my well-being.

I feel thankful and blessed to be in a loving and caring community and live in the beautiful Vail Valley. Thanks to doctor Fred Distelhorst and family, Jack and Joan Carni for great support.

Neemias Morales

Vail