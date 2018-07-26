Thanks for making improvements to the town of Avon to make it something special (letter)

I moved to Avon in 1999. I immediately loved Avon and was thrilled to be living in the mountains. However, for years I have thought of Avon as a somewhat "ho-hum" community whose sole purpose was simply to be an avenue of getting people from Beaver Creek to Interstate 70.

Well, my thinking along those lines has completely changed.

I want to thank Mayor (Jennie) Fancher and the Avon Town Council for implementing their visions of what Avon could be. I walk my two dogs almost daily starting at the Rec Center, along the path in front of the Skier Building (which will soon house Avon's Town Hall), over to the Eagle River path, across in front of Avon Elementary School and then completing my walk on the path along Nottingham Lake back to the Rec Center. I have enjoyed watching, for the past several years, how all of those areas have been transformed into something very special.

I love the Skier Building, and as I have watched it being remodeled, I have seen how it is a perfect fit for being the Town Hall. The beautiful flowers that have been planted and the statues along the walk give that area such a pleasant place to stroll.

And then, what has been done with Nottingham Park and Nottingham Lake is beyond wonderful! The new playground is such fun, the band shell and open area in front of it have such potential for added concerts and events in the future, and I love what has been done to open up the lake for everyone to enjoy.

Recently, on a Sunday, I observed families picnicking, small children playing on the beach, older adults swimming in the lap lanes, older kids paddle boarding, families using the peddle boats, young adults playing volleyball, people playing Frisbee, slack lines being negotiated, families playing fetch with their dogs and people of all ages and nationalities coming together to have fun on a beautiful sunny day. Such a far cry from when my grandchildren were called out for swimming in the lake years ago.

So, thank you, Mayor Fancher and Avon Town Council, for changing Avon from a "ho-hum" little community into a beautiful little mountain town.

Jeanne Cunningham

Avon