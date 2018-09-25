Thanks for making recent Community Health Fair such a success (letter)

Many thanks to everyone involved in making the recent Community Health Fair such a success. Vail Health was pleased to co-host the fair once again with our partners at Eagle County Paramedic Services. Thanks also to Vail Christian High School for allowing us to host the event in their beautiful facility.

Special thanks to the volunteer health care providers from American Vein and Vascular Institute, Colorado Mountain Medical, Eagle County Paramedics, Eagle-Summit Foot & Ankle, Eye Center of the Rockies, Hope Center, Howard Head Sports Medicine, Mountain Family Health Centers, Vail Dermatology, Vail Health Cardiovascular Center, Vail Health Endocrinology and Vail Valley Hearing Center. Thanks also to Mind Springs Health, Starting Hearts, Eagle County Public Health, Eagle Valley Senior Life and Vail Health Volunteer Corps for sharing helpful information with attendees. Finally, thank you to the 55 volunteers who helped make this event possible.

The goal of providing free and affordable screenings is to prevent disease before it starts. Vail Health is proud to partner with Eagle County Paramedic Services to ensure our community lives longer, healthier lives. I encourage more people in our community to take advantage of these offerings. We'll have a heart-focused health fair in partnership with Starting Hearts in February and a 9Health Fair in the spring. Please mark your calendars!

Doris Kirchner

President and CEO, Vail Health