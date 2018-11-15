Thanks for supporting Food Rescue Express’ annual food drive in October (letter)
November 15, 2018
Food Rescue Express held it's ninth annual Food Drive in October, and we have many community members to thank for helping make this event a success. Thank you to Walmart in Avon for allowing us to hold our food drive at their location. Thank you to Epic Mountain Express for generously donating a van and driver to transport the food.
Thank you to the Eagle River Fire Protection District and the Vail Ski Patrol and family members for greeting shoppers and collecting donations. Finally, a huge thank-you to all who contributed nonperishable goods and donations.
Food Rescue Express is a local nonprofit 501(c)3 organization and was founded in 2009 by Toni Berns to serve local youth who are at risk of not having enough food on the weekend. Toni passed away in May, but her good work continues. Each week, our crew prepares and delivers bags of nonperishable food to schools throughout Eagle County in hopes that these children receive the proper nourishment and return to school ready to learn.
For more information about our program or to make a donation, please visit us at foodrescueexpress@gmail.com or P.O. Box 2874 Edwards, CO 81632.
With gratitude,
Amy Reynolds
President, Food Rescue Express
