Thanks for supporting Gypsum Daze 5K (letter)

The town of Gypsum and the Gypsum Daze 5K Run/Walk would like to thank the businesses that work with and provide services to our community for their donation of time, merchandise and money to make this year's 5K event another resounding success.

The following sponsors made this happen: Fly Vail, Slifer Smith & Frampton, Trish Romero Agency, Vail Health and Vail Valley Jet Center. Thanks to them for their donations.

Thanks also to our contributors who do so much to supply the prizes, goodie bags and other items necessary to put on the event. Contributors include Alpine Bank, Alpine Staffing, Ambiance Nails, The Bookworm of Edwards, Bravo! Vail Music Festival, Costco, Creekside Grill, DJ's and Dahlias, Dominos Pizza, Eagle Valley Vision, Ferguson, First Lutheran Church, Garden Center of Gypsum, Gypsum Creek Golf Course, Heidi's Deli, Keller Williams Real Estate (Team Black Bear), Mane Street Hair Styling, Moe's Original Bar B Que, Napa Auto Parts, Ridley's Market, State Farm (Comerford Agency), Steve's Barbecue, Stout House, The Liquor Shop, town of Gypsum, Tu Casa, USbank, Vail Valley Jet Center, Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District (Gypsum Recreation Center), White Water Express Car Wash, Werks Auto and Diesel Repair and Wylaco.

Our volunteers this year were outstanding as they always are. Thanks to volunteers Mandy Ferguson, Melissa Garvey, Ann Gilmer, Joan Harned, Tom Harned, Alice Jaramillo, Matt Jaramillo, Susie Keysor, Jennifer Kirkland, David Medina, Kristen Medina, Maxine Medina, Tim O'Brien, Randi Ponce, Terry Thissen, Karl Reynolds, Carly Rietmann, Jeremy Rietmann, Laura Sellars, Kay Small, Carl Walker, Ruth Walker and the Town of Gypsum Staff and Public Works Department. Thanks to Cindy Walker and the United Methodist Women for providing the water station.

Thank you to Mountain Digital, Bill Douglas, for doing the timing and providing us with the race results.

We all enjoy putting on this race and hope the participants, along with the sponsors, contributors and volunteers, had a good morning start to their Gypsum Daze festivities.

See you again next year.

Tom and Margaret Edwards

Gypsum Daze 5K