Thanks for supporting Hike, Wine & Dine; event raised more than $125,000 (letter)

At the height of leaf-peeping season at Beaver Creek, the only thing more beautiful than the scenery was seeing a record number of more than 400 hikers on the trail for a good cause.

This year marked the 10th anniversary of Hike, Wine & Dine, and once again, everyone enjoyed great company, delicious food and a healthy hike to benefit patients at Shaw Cancer Center, a service of Vail Health Hospital, and Jack's Place, a cancer caring house.

Special thanks to Sue Franciose and the Shaw Outreach Team for their tireless leadership and dedication; for 10 years, they have made Hike, Wine & Dine a success, and we are grateful to be the beneficiary of this beloved event.

Thanks also to 8100 Mountainside Bar & Grill, Beaver Creek Chophouse, Colorado Tasting Room, Dusty Boot Roadhouse, Grouse Mountain Grill, The Osprey at Beaver Creek, Rimini Gelato, Splendido at the Chateau and Vail Brewing Co. for providing the wonderful food and beverages at Hike, Wine & Dine. Finally, thanks to everyone who joined in this year's hike.

This year's event raised more than $125,000. Since its inception, the event has raised nearly $800,000. On behalf of Vail Health and our patients at Shaw Cancer Center and Jack's Place, thank you!

Doris Kirchner

President and CEO, Vail Health