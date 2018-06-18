Thanks for supporting King of the Mountain open volleyball tournament in Vail (letter)
June 18, 2018
I just wanted to send out a huge thank-you to all of the businesses who have donated gift certificates toward the prize pool at this year's annual Vail King of the Mountain open volleyball tournament. Your support has been amazing and shows the participants that the community of the town of Vail (and others) enjoys having them come into Vail, every year for the last 46 years, making the King of the Mountain open one of Vail's longest, consecutive-running iconic events.
Thank you once again.
Sincerely,
Leon Fell
Producer, King of the Mountain Volleyball, Vail
