Thanks for supporting Motley Fabric, a new business in Gypsum (letter)

Thank you so much to the community and to Gypsum Chamber of Commerce for helping Motley Fabric celebrate its official grand opening and ribbon cutting. It was such a pleasure to meet so many new people and listen to community members share their ideas for future sewing workshops. The welcoming attitudes I encountered at the event — and throughout the first three months of business — have been so positive and encouraging.

Thank you again for all the support!

Danise Cardona

Proprietor, Motley Fabric