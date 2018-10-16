Thanks for supporting Motley Fabric, a new business in Gypsum (letter)
October 16, 2018
Thank you so much to the community and to Gypsum Chamber of Commerce for helping Motley Fabric celebrate its official grand opening and ribbon cutting. It was such a pleasure to meet so many new people and listen to community members share their ideas for future sewing workshops. The welcoming attitudes I encountered at the event — and throughout the first three months of business — have been so positive and encouraging.
Thank you again for all the support!
Danise Cardona
Proprietor, Motley Fabric
Trending In: Opinion
- Mazzuca: Why was planting of American flag omitted from ‘First Man’ film? (column)
- Norton: The smartest person in the room is rarely the one doing the most talking (column)
- The Sandoval family thanks you for your support during their loss (letter)
- Matney: Are depictions of murder, bloodshed, violence and death the best way to have fun? (column)
- The persona of PSRA champion ski racer Lonny Vanatta, captured in photos (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Arapahoe Basin Ski Area COO Henceroth chimes in on Opening Day
- Feeling trolled, Breckenridge residents want popular, wooden sculpture removed
- Loveland man dies in East Vail crash. No one else injured in Sunday evening accident
- Colorado ski season kicks off at Wolf Creek Ski Area
- Comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short to perform at Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater in Vail