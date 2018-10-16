 Thanks for supporting Motley Fabric, a new business in Gypsum (letter) | VailDaily.com

Thank you so much to the community and to Gypsum Chamber of Commerce for helping Motley Fabric celebrate its official grand opening and ribbon cutting. It was such a pleasure to meet so many new people and listen to community members share their ideas for future sewing workshops. The welcoming attitudes I encountered at the event — and throughout the first three months of business — have been so positive and encouraging.

Thank you again for all the support!

Danise Cardona

Proprietor, Motley Fabric