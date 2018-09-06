Thanks for supporting Vail Rotary Club’s 21st annual Vail Duck Race (letter)
September 6, 2018
Thanks to all who came out and supported the Vail Rotary Club's 21st annual Vail Duck Race. A huge thanks to Lean O'Brien, our head duck. Our sponsors, everyone who adopted ducks and our nonprofit partners helped the Vail Rotary Club raise approximately $88,000.
We couldn't have done this without our nonprofit partners who sold ducks, including the Edwards Rotary Club, the Eagle Rotary club, Eagle Senior Site Council, Vail Friends of Dance, the Vail Boy Scouts, Eagle Valley Senior Life and Vail Valley Soccer Club. We would also like to thank the town of Vail and Highline for their continued support of the Duck Race. Finally, thanks to all of the Rotarians who volunteered their time to make the Duck Race happen.
A vast majority of the money raised by Vail Rotary stays local. In recent years, the Vail Rotary Club has supported local nonprofits including the Vail Valley Soccer Club, Cycle Effect, Crime Stoppers, Eagle Valley Senior Life and The Literacy Project, just to name a few. Some of the funds will also be used internationally to help eradicate polio, support water and sanitation efforts and other projects that focus on improving the lives of people around the world.
The power in donating to Rotary is our ability to partner with other clubs to multiply donations made to the Vail Rotary Club. Each year, we work with our district to secure matching funds for at least one local nonprofit partner. We also work with Rotary International to fund international projects in cooperation with other clubs. This means that part of the money we raise can be doubled locally and multiplied many times over for international projects.
Rotarians are people of action united in helping make the world a better place. The Duck Race is the Vail Rotary Club's largest fundraiser each year and provides a fun and unique event for both locals and visitors.
Thanks again to everyone who helped make the 2018 Duck Race a huge success. We'll see you back on Sept. 1, 2019. Just like any world-class athlete, the ducks are excited to return to training soon to bring the Vail Valley the best race yet in 2019!
Penny Wilson, Ph.D.
Vail Rotary president-elect
