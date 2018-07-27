Thanks from Dining Out for Vets; we raised close to $2,000 (letter)

The funds are in, and we are pleased to announce that Dining Out for Vets in June raised close to $2,000 in Eagle County for the Western Slope Veterans Coalition Emergency Fund. The fund reviews applications and awards grants to veterans and families in need.

In the past, we have helped with special clothing required for work, rent for the homeless, dental bills and much more. We are so very grateful to all of you who dined out that evening to contribute to our fund. And, of course, we are most grateful to the four very generous restaurants that contributed a percentage of their profits for the evening to our cause:

• Vista at Arrowhead

• Moe's Bar-B-Que in Eagle

• Zinos in Edwards

• Main Street Grill in Edwards

With deep gratitude to an incredible community,

Pat Hammon and Kathleen Zepeda

Board members for Western Slope Veterans Coalition