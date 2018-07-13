Thanks from the Vail Veterans Program to all who attended the Patriotic Concert (letter)

Dear Vail Valley community: On behalf of the Vail Veterans Program, we want to extend a heartfelt thank you to all those who supported the Dallas Symphony Orchestra Patriotic Concert on the Fourth of July.

Thank you to the Vail Valley Foundation, Bravo! Vail and all the patrons who purchased tickets to the concert. Your contributions will assist in providing transformational programs to wounded warriors and their families from across the nation.

We were honored to have 1st Lt. Andrew Kinard (Ret.), Vail Veterans Program ambassador, narrate a piece called "Gardens of Stone," an incredible tribute that pays homage to the military men and women who have sacrificed their lives for our country.

Andrew shared, "It was such an honor to participate in this year's Independence Day concert at the Ford Amphitheater. Despite all of the time I spent rehearsing my lines, I wasn't prepared for how humbling it would be for me to read them with the full weight of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra behind me. I am grateful for Maestro Tyzik and the Dallas Symphony Orchestra for delivering a world-class performance commemorating the basic principles of this nation that unite us all."

A special thank-you to all veterans in our community for your service to our great country.

Thank you,

Cheryl Jensen and Lindsay Humphreys

Vail Veterans Program