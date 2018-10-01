Thanks to all who made Savour the Journey fundraiser possible (letter)
October 1, 2018
We would like to share a truly heartfelt thanks to Lanell Avery and her hard working volunteers for organizing an amazing Savour the Journey event held at Vista at Arrowhead on Wednesday, Sept. 26 in support of HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley.
The incredible amount of thought, planning, and execution created a remarkable gathering attended by over 150 people.
In true community fashion numerous local performers donated their talent and time to entertain, which was clearly the highlight of the evening; our gratitude goes out to them for supporting HomeCare and Hospice so generously.
A truly remarkable evening was had by all. Thank you to all who made this possible.
HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley board members,
Monica Benderly
Recommended Stories For You
Jack Eck
Mike Brown
Gary Woodworth
Trending In: Opinion
- Mazzuca: Liberal or leftist? It’s an interesting comparison (column)
- Leonard: A new column focused on questions of faith and spirituality (column)
- If you care about warming of our mountains, diminishing wildlife, then vote (letter)
- Get out of your comfortable easy chair and vote in this midterm election (letter)
- Phil Weiser will protect Colorado and its natural resources (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Fire at Minturn gun range; officials are on-scene
- Mountain lion sighting on Highlands Trail near Eagle Ranch on Saturday
- Two Elk fire update: As of Sunday, Sept. 30, fire 25 percent contained
- Mountain lion spotted near Eagle golf course
- Chamonix Vail home available for qualified buyer; applications due Friday, Oct. 12