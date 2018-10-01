Thanks to all who made Savour the Journey fundraiser possible (letter)

We would like to share a truly heartfelt thanks to Lanell Avery and her hard working volunteers for organizing an amazing Savour the Journey event held at Vista at Arrowhead on Wednesday, Sept. 26 in support of HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley.

The incredible amount of thought, planning, and execution created a remarkable gathering attended by over 150 people.

In true community fashion numerous local performers donated their talent and time to entertain, which was clearly the highlight of the evening; our gratitude goes out to them for supporting HomeCare and Hospice so generously.

A truly remarkable evening was had by all. Thank you to all who made this possible.

HomeCare and Hospice of the Valley board members,

Monica Benderly

Jack Eck

Mike Brown

Gary Woodworth