Thanks to all who supported the Special Olympics Torch Run (letter)

I would like to send to the community and all the Eagle County emergency services agencies a special thank you for your participation and support of the 2018 Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run that occurred on Sunday, May 20. This event would not be possible without the support and participation of each and every individual and sponsor from our community.

I would like to thank the following people for their time and support by participating in or sponsoring the 2018 Eagle County Special Olympics Law Enforcement Torch Run.

Our Sponsors: Balloon Bar at Party Central; Classic Air Medical; Honey Stinger; Local Joe's; Mountain Beverage; Ridley's; Rocky Mountain Taco; Sundae; Vail Resorts; Walmart; and the Western Eagle County Metropolitan Recreation District.

We'd also like to thank:

Avon Police Department officer Al Zepeda and detective Toby Baldwin;

Colorado State Patrol trooper Jacob Best and trooper Jessica Bruce.

Eagle County Paramedic Services employees Lauren Barcaza, Ryan Bush, Grant Graves and Doug Krause.

From the Eagle County Sheriff's Office, Amy Baldwin, Amber Barrett, Sergeant Tim Comroe, Carly Fackler, Audrey Gulick, Deputy Josiah Hart, Undersheriff Mike McWilliam, Reyna Medrano, Deputy Scott Peterson, Sheriff James Van Beek and Deputy Lisa Vasquez all helped.

Eagle Police Department Chief Joey Staufer and officer Dominik Scriver.

Eagle River Fire Protection District personnel Thomas Calvin, Luke Goss, Jeff Hofman, Charlie Keller, Kolby Kemp, Shane Merlihan, Andrew Pilecki, Ryan Riggins, Richard Romsdahl, Tim Swaner, Cip Tafoya and Andy Udoff.

Greater Eagle Fire Protection District personnel Hugh Fairfield-Smith, Brad Jones, and Justin Sandoval.

Gypsum Fire Protection District firefighter Pat McGann.

Vail Fire and Emergency Services personnel Dustin Elliott, Brian Garvin, Jake Savona and Oran Tool.

Vail Police Department and Vail Public Safety Communications Center Communications personnel Fernando Almanza, officer Nicholas Deering, Chief Dwight Henninger and Camille Vogt.

The community members who joined us this year were Caleb Barrett, Keean Barrett, Luca Hart and Devon Martinez.

A special thanks goes out to Eagle County's Special Olympics athletes, their sponsors and supporters that joined us in the run. I hope to meet many new participants from law enforcement and the community next year! Special Olympics will be holding their summer games this year June 8 — 10 in Grand Junction.

Thank you,

Deputy Lisa Vasquez