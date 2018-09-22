Thanks to Colorado Mountain College for hosting Fine Arts Show in August (letter)

The Vail Valley Art Guild would like to express our gratitude to Colorado Mountain College for hosting the fifth annual Fine Arts Show on Monday, Aug. 27, featuring the works of local Art Guild artisans, CMC students and faculty. There are few opportunities in the valley for local artists to exhibit their work, and CMC once again provided us with an outstanding venue.

We also thank the Jeremiah Jazz Quartet for providing the entertainment that always makes this evening very special for those who attend this event. Forty-five local artists displayed works that included watercolors, oils, pastels, ceramics, photography mixed media, wood and sculpture ranging from realistic to contemporary.

A big thank-you to Katy Walker at CMC for her help with this event, as well as Mountain Beverage and West Vail Liquor Mart for providing the refreshments. If you missed the event Aug. 27, all art will be on exhibit and is for sale at the Edwards CMC during regular school hours until Friday, Oct. 26.

Sincerely,

Andrew Pranger

Vail Valley Art Guild president