Thanks to the Vail Fire Association for helping local seniors (letter)
July 12, 2018
Thank you, Vail Fire Association, for selecting the Minturn Seniors at Maloit Park to be the recipients of the funds raised at the annual benefit golf tournament last month. It was a great day of fun for all of those enthusiastic participants, including Dave Eich, some firefighters, their sponsors and the friendly staff at the Eagle-Vail Golf Club.
It is a great honor for us to be recognized by their generous gift! We appreciate the ability to offer seniors in our community more inclusive opportunities for socialization and diverse activities. We wish you could see all of the smiles you have made possible. A special thanks to Dave Eich, who invested endless work in this project.
Blessings and prayers of protection are with you.
The Minturn Seniors
