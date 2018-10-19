Thanks to The Westin, Vail Valley community from the Youth Project (letter)

I would like to express gratitude from the bottom my heart, as well as thank, The Westin River Front Resort & Spa in Avon, the community of the Valley Vail, as well as visiting guests, who came out for the Westin's 10th Anniversary Celebration.

The Westin informed me a week ahead of time that they would make the Chris Anthony Youth Project a benefactor of the voluntary donations taken in during the event, as well as allow for us to represent the Youth Project onsite. The response and support was amazing.

I will be putting donations collected from the event into the one of the Youth Project's programs called The Glide Project, which focuses on backcountry and avalanche education for our very adventurous youth in the valley. We would rather see the students of the valley have the affordable opportunity to be given proper skill sets before adventuring then for them to make incorrect decisions guessing on their own. The Glide Project offers subsidizes Level 1 avalanche education courses.

For further information, feel free to reach out at http://www.chrisanthony.com anytime.

Thank you,

Chris Anthony

Founder, Chris Anthony Youth Project