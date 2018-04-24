Thanks, Vail Transit Center employee, for the acts of kindness (letter)

Dear Vail Daily: I'm writing you to tell you thanks to the lady Sunshine who works in the Vail Transportation Center. I was stuck, broke, poor, and she was very nice. She let me stay inside the Transportation Center on a cold morning, bought me a cup of coffee and a Bustang ticket to Denver.

It helped a lot, and then things fell apart again. Caught in the snow, dumped, ditched, deserted, and I can't even get inside a warm doghouse. Nothing seems to work, and I still need to get in someplace out of the weather, cops and most people in general.

I'm trash and dead meat to most.

Anyway, tell Sunshine thanks from this frozen turd who might end up an obit in Murder 101, Colorado. Thanks.

Holly Nauroth

Homeless person