Thanks, Vail Transit Center employee, for the acts of kindness (letter)
April 24, 2018
Dear Vail Daily: I'm writing you to tell you thanks to the lady Sunshine who works in the Vail Transportation Center. I was stuck, broke, poor, and she was very nice. She let me stay inside the Transportation Center on a cold morning, bought me a cup of coffee and a Bustang ticket to Denver.
It helped a lot, and then things fell apart again. Caught in the snow, dumped, ditched, deserted, and I can't even get inside a warm doghouse. Nothing seems to work, and I still need to get in someplace out of the weather, cops and most people in general.
I'm trash and dead meat to most.
Anyway, tell Sunshine thanks from this frozen turd who might end up an obit in Murder 101, Colorado. Thanks.
Holly Nauroth
Homeless person
Trending In: Opinion
- What’s the deal with the obnoxious Wildridge sign? Get rid of it (letter)
- Go big or go home: Close Interstate 70 from Copper Mountain to East Vail for wildlife (letter)
- Hiding behind a Twitter handle is cowardly; this is not how we should treat one another (letter)
- Cartier: The state of Colorado has grit (column)
- Why sue Vail Resorts? What happened to individual responsibility? (letter)
Trending Sitewide
- Taft Conlin skier death lawsuit against Vail Resorts to begin June 11; family claims VR was negligent, VR denies it
- Caller demands cryptocurrency ransom in fake Vail bomb threat, second local threat in two weeks
- Vail Valley’s housing problem is obvious, but answers are harder to find; here’s a list of projects currently in the works
- Eagle’s Broadway Station will bring commercial, residential to Eagle’s downtown
- Minturn trailer park closing and land to be home to new rentals, owners say