The Sandoval family thanks you for your support during their loss (letter)
October 12, 2018
We would like to give a sincere thank-you to our family, friends and community who rallied around us during our difficult loss. It's never easy losing someone, and with the love and support pouring in, you all helped us get through it. We couldn't give enough thanks for the cards, flowers and food sent to us throughout the last couple of weeks. You are all truly amazing people.
With love,
The Sandoval Family
Gypsum
