This Independence Day: Celebrating our home and heart (letter)

I consider myself lucky to have grown up in a small, tightly knit town that was founded and built by families who loved the mountains so much, we decided to call them home.

Being raised by a grandfather who was a 10th Mountain Vet and parents who were public servants, I've always felt the Fourth of July is the most special day of the year. The theme for this year's Vail America Days Parade is The Great Outdoors — I can't think of a better way to celebrate the Fourth of July than the coming together of our American spirit and liberty with our Colorado way of life here in Vail.

The idea of public lands was created in America, and there are few better illustrations of democracy than lands that belong to all of us — no matter your creed or color. This Independence Day, take a moment to soak in just how truly fortunate we are to call Colorado public lands our backyard, our home and our heart. I know I will. Happy Fourth of July!

State Sen. Kerry Donovan

Colorado District 5