This is International Dark Sky Week; turn off your lights and enjoy the night sky (letter)

Pop references to the stars cross continents and cultures, filling humanity with a deep sense of universal wonder. Yet despite having the tools to counter its effects, light pollution continues to increase, depriving us of the amazing nighttime heavens above.

Can we stop this tide of blinding luminosity? Yes! Using motion detectors and dark-sky shielded lighting, our community can reverse this trend, all while we save money and increase safety throughout our neighborhoods.

Help celebrate International Dark Sky Week (Sunday, April 15, through Saturday, April 21) by educating yourself about light pollution at darksky.org, and don't forget to take time to connect with nature by stepping outside after dark to enjoy the nighttime beauty of our infinite universe above. Anyone interested or who has ideas to help spread the word can reach out at projectdarkeagle@gmail.com. Happy nights!

Patrick Tvarkunas

Eagle