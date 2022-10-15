Thistlethwaite: Armageddon tired of Putin

I was privileged to know Sandy Treat, the 10th Mountain Division veteran. We sometimes walked dogs together in our neighborhood, chatting away and, if you knew Sandy, you know he loved to talk.

Sandy’s stories of being a young college kid at Dartmouth, and a great skier, training at Camp Hale here in Colorado, and then going to war in the Italian Alps were so engaging. As President Biden has just designated Camp Hale a national monument, I have been reflecting on how drastically war has changed. Bravely trekking through Italian mountains is not the war we see today as the conflict in Ukraine plays out.

I believe the world is closer to a nuclear incident than perhaps any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis , a direct and dangerous confrontation between the Soviet Union and the United States over the installation of missiles on that island.

Vladimir Putin is losing in his arrogant and ill-considered attack on Ukraine. It is impossible, I believe, to know the mindset of someone like Putin, but it is clear there are now few if any checks on his potential actions. His words are ominous, as in a rare address earlier this month, Putin said his country had “various weapons of destruction” and would “use all the means available to us,” adding, “I’m not bluffing.” This was a not-so-veiled threat to use nuclear weapons.

I have spent much of my adult life working on religious arguments against nuclear war, and I am preparing for a presentation in November on the future of religious opposition to nuclear weapons.

You may know I am a teacher of religion, and here is a brief history of the religious opposition to nuclear weapons: in the 1980s, faith communities in the United States began to take the lead in opposing nuclear weapons beginning with the powerful statement by the American Catholic Bishops, “The Challenge of Peace: God’s Promise and Our Response.”

That document argued that per the concept of “Just War,” a nuclear war could never be just because it would always cause unacceptable collateral damage. Many Protestant denominations, Jewish groups and, after 9/11, Muslim organizations as well have opposed not only the use of nuclear weapons but their very existence. These arguments have mostly been premised on the Doctrine of Creation, i.e., it is immoral to threaten to destroy or actually destroy what God has created. This is so universal it has been said nuclear opposition is one of the most widely shared religious convictions across faith communities .

I am coming to the conclusion, however, that the arguments we have used in the past, whether Just War theory or the Doctrine of Creation, are inadequate to the present moment.

What has changed?

The development of so-called “tactical nuclear weapons,” sometimes called “small nukes,” even though they can cause devastating fatalities and destruction, is not totally new, but their possible use today is a newly increased risk. Tactical nukes are not necessarily “small.” Their explosive yield can be larger, on average, than the bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. U.S. Intelligence estimates Russia has 2,000 of such weapons . The United States has 200.

These are rhetorically deceptive weapons, since they can kill thousands immediately from the blast and produce lethal radiation.

I think the right religious category to use to think about tactical nukes is temptation. The idea that a tactical nuke could give a losing side a big “win” is tempting to someone like Putin for whom, we can see, losing is disastrous both domestically and internationally.

But the “big win” of nuclear weapons is a delusion. The EU, the United States, and perhaps other nations would have to respond and even a “small” nuclear war can bring on nuclear winter, a devastating climate shock that could kill up to 5 billion people from famine .

As President Biden said at a private fundraiser earlier this month, the world might face “the prospect of Armageddon” if Putin decided to use nuclear weapons .

Armageddon means a decisive battle between good and evil that ends history. It is a very, very bad idea.

Ukrainians are now digging holes in their yards and stockpiling essentials , including potassium iodide to protect a person’s thyroid from nuclear radiation. They know the reality of nuclear fallout first-hand, having experienced the Chernobyl nuclear accident in 1986.

I am sick and tired of Putin’s posturing, both conventional and nuclear, as I bet you are, but to respond in kind only brings on more risk.

Putin must be given an “off-ramp” as diplomatic rhetoric describes de-escalation. The Russian people have a role to play in this, as with conscription for the Russian army, their opposition has grown. Pressure from the international community must continue, both economic and rhetorical.

But will Putin take an off-ramp or keep escalating? I think that is an open question.

I do know we live in dangerous times and they are likely to continue for the foreseeable future.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.