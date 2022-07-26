Thistlethwaite: Awe and tolerance go together

Wow. Like many, I was filled with awe at the stunning images from the Webb Space telescope that NASA released earlier this month , and more have been distributed since.

Peering into the dawn of creation is an astonishing human feat. The image of the “Carina Nebula” that looks like our own Rocky Mountains at sunset and is really a young, star-forming region is my favorite (so far).

These images are reshaping astronomy, of course.

I would like to invite you to consider how the stirring revelation of the exquisite vastness of space could also reshape what is going on here in on Earth and inspire us to let go of some of the very small and narrow bickerings about religious faith and its role in our politics.

White Christian nationalism is a prime example of this narrowness , and it shows its dangers. It is threatening to tear apart our democracy. This ideology promotes the narrow view that “God is on the side” of self-designated white, only certain “Christians” who are male and heterosexual.

This narrow, political brand of race and religion holds that “Christian values” should run our government. Hobby Lobby, the arts and crafts conglomerate, faced a backlash when it took out a full-page advertisement that appeared to promote a “Christian run government.”

Which Christianity? Certainly not mine. As a pastor and a teacher of pastors for many years, a cornerstone of my faith tradition is the separation of church and state. That separation protects religious freedom for all faiths and for people of secular values.

The “Christianity” promoted by white Christian nationalism is small-minded, rigid, censorious, and, frankly, dangerous in its self-righteous assumption that it has not just some truths, but all the truth. The religions of the world are also vast and hold many insights into the human condition.

The images of deep space coming from the Webb telescope should humble all religions and all people. The vastness, the incredible beauty, and the violent changeability must challenge us all to consider our own teeny, tiny place in the array of creative energy displayed even in these early images.

How can you encounter the awesome vastness revealed in these images, and they are only an infinitesimal glimpse compared to what is also out there, and pretend to know that infinite energy wants a small group of white, heterosexual males to run this country?

We were recently at the beach on the East Coast with all our kids and grandkids. I had gotten an app for my phone that when you hold it up to the sky on a clear night, shows you the constellations. The grandchildren were fascinated, and we spent happy times exclaiming over the vivid stars and planets and the mythologies that ancient people made of these images. Lions, eagles, crabs, dogs, goats as well as mythic heroes populated the sky as early humans looked up at night with awe.

Children, it seems to me, can open themselves to wonder more easily than we adults. After all, to them, so much is new and fascinating. I suspect that’s why Jesus taught us in Matthew 18:3 that we had to become like little children in order to understand.

Any spiritual interpretation of this world best begins with a childlike “Wow.”

White Christian nationalism is harmful because it stifles the wow in favor of narrow rules. It claims not only to know “what God wants” but also seeks to impose that view, seemingly by force, if necessary, on everybody else.

No. Christian nationalists, your God is too small.

Look up and you can see that.

Awe and tolerance go together. There is an infinity we cannot ever know that is astonishingly beautiful. That energy created every living thing on this planet and all the galaxies rolling, exploding, consuming each other in an infinite array.

Wow.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.