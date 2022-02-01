Thistlethwaite: Banning books is one of history’s worst ideas

A Tennessee school board has voted unanimously to remove the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel, “Maus,” from an eighth grade curriculum.

“Maus” is a story told by cartoonist, Art Spiegelman, as he tries to come to terms with his family’s, and especially his father’s, survival in Hitler’s Europe. The Jews are mice, and the Nazis are cats. This device allows Spiegelman to tell about these familiar and yet unspeakable events in a way that vividly jolts the reader and helps them understand this history.

So naturally, in these times, a school board has banned it. Telling the truth about history itself is being banned.

Spiegelman appeared stunned, saying, “It’s leaving me with my jaw open, like, ‘What?’” when he learned about it a day before International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

He called the school board “Orwellian” for its action. Indeed, this Tennessee school board vote is right up George Orwell’s alley and his warning, especially in his novel, “Nineteen Eighty-Four,” about a dystopian future where a fascist regime tries to control thought.

Banning books has a terrible, even bloody, history, leaving burned pages scattered across many years. Wars and persecution follow. It is a very, very bad idea.

As you walk into Yad Vashem , the Holocaust museum in Israel, there are many books scattered beneath a transparent floor. To advance in the museum, you have to walk over these books banned by the Nazis, books such as those by H.G. Wells or Thomas Mann, books that advocate democratic principles or criticize the “proper” racial structure of German culture and, of course, pretty much anything written on sexuality or sex education.

The stated reason for the ban of “Maus” in Tennessee was some profanity and nudity (in a mouse?). Sure.

Why is it that the award-winning books are being banned? The Pulitzer Prize for “Maus” is the only one ever given for a graphic novel.

Toni Morrison won a Nobel Prize in 1993 for her “novels characterized by visionary force and poetic import (which) gives life to an essential aspect of American reality.”

American reality? Well, today that is being banned.

“Beloved,” Morrison’s stunning novel set amid slavery, was a target of GOP conservative candidate Glenn Youngkin during the Virginia governor’s race.

Youngkin won and immediately issued executive orders that target teaching a diverse range of material in Virginia. His Executive Order No. 1 on education is deeply deceptive, using the language of “excellence” in education and citing the Civil Rights Act of 1964 while taking away the possibility for children in that state to actually learn about the struggles over race, class and gender that formed not only Virginia but this whole nation.

By contrast, can you show me one example of a great work of literature by a QAnon conspiracist? By one of the Proud Boys? So far I haven’t found any. Graffiti isn’t literature. Tweets aren’t literature. T-shirt slogans aren’t literature.

The truth of history is on the chopping block here in the United States. There are vocal groups of conservatives who do not want their children or yours to know the truth.

The Christian scriptures say: “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall set you free.”

Ask yourself, who doesn’t want our kids to be free and why?

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.