Thistlethwaite: Climate change is scary, but true

It continues to amaze me how people can choose to ignore reality, even when it is on the verge of engulfing them.

I think some people are afraid to face facts, and this impedes making positive change. Yes, it is troubling and even frightening to confront our climate emergency and recognize how much the planet is careening toward being uninhabitable in certain places.

But that’s what is happening. The planet is on fire in many parts of the world. That is a climate catastrophe that is threatening right here in Eagle County, with increasing drought and wildfires and related catastrophes. As I write this, trucks are carting away tons of mud and debris on I-70 through Glenwood Canyon while the interstate remains closed. The vegetation that would have held the soil burned in last summer’s Grizzly Creek Fire, so now the ground just slides down with rain.

This being called the “Disaster Cycle.” How much do you think these repeated closures of a major artery for commerce through Glenwood Canyon are hurting our economy? Sticking your tongue out and ridiculing those who point this out is not going to change those facts.

I am not Chicken Little. I am right on the facts expressing a reasoned point of view, backed up by science.

I do believe that our times are so troubling, however, that many people are choosing to live in their preferred reality rather than see what is happening. And some politicians peddle climate denial to appeal to voters who would rather hide their heads in the sand than face facts. This may augment their public profile, but it doesn’t solve real problems.

That’s certainly what I think drives the spread of conspiracy theories. Take the poster child for conspiracy theory peddling, Marjorie Taylor Greene. She infamously posted about two years ago on Facebook that wildfires in California were not natural. Forests don’t just catch fire, you know. Rather, she opines, the blazes had been started by PG&E, in conjunction with the Rothschilds, using a space laser , in order to clear room for a high-speed rail project.

Green offers no evidence, but plenty of reality-denying.

Our own Congressional representative, Lauren Boebert, engages in climate change denial even while the section of our state she represents is suffering from climate change. In an appropriately titled opinion piece, Soleil Gaylord writes in the Colorado Newsline that “Boebert fails to face reality of climate change.” Gaylord’s appeal is worth quoting as it is anchored in what is actually happening in Colorado.

“As a constituent of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District, I am disappointed in the actions of my representative [Boebert]. I’ve seen our snowpack decline year by year, I’ve witnessed warblers and swifts drop from the sky due to wildfire smoke, I’ve watched a stand of aspen trees near my home fade into a lackluster brown year by year as its roots wither from an ongoing drought. No more harsh rhetoric, unmoored from science, reason and fact. No more denying the reality of climate change as a badge of political identity.”

Facts are facts. This is happening.

We can still arrest the worst of climate catastrophe if we collectively take our heads out of the sand and act.

Don’t be afraid. We can do this.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.