Thistlethwaite: Election deniers subvert democracy and faith

Election deniers, the far-right Republicans who deny the certified 2020 election results despite all evidence to the contrary , are subverting our democracy. But they are also subverting faith, in my view, since they often misuse Christian theological terms to ratchet up their rhetoric.

The political effort to subvert confidence in our election results has moved from sporadic bursts of conspiracy tweets to “an organized, well-funded, premeditated effort to make charges of election fraud,” warn county clerks across the state who are both Democrats and Republicans.

This is happening right here in Colorado. “Every day you wonder ‘What fresh hell is today going to bring?’” Chaffee County Clerk Lori Mitchell said . “These things [conspiracies that elections are rigged] are coming out of nowhere and you’re just trying to do the best you can.”

It is telling that Mitchell uses “hell” to describe the anti-democratic subversion she faces on a daily basis. Since this election denial conspiracy has begun, I have observed the most rabid election deniers tend to employ extreme, especially Christian theological language to denigrate their opponents.

Analysts, in fact, call the most radical, polarizing political language these days “demonizing communication” or sometimes “devil terms.”

“They are using what are called ‘devil terms’ — things that are so unquestionably bad that you can’t have a debate about them,” said Jennifer Mercieca, a professor at Texas A&M University who studies the history of political rhetoric .

The term “evil” functions this way in political rhetoric when a point of view is labeled not just wrong, but “evil.” Such extremist rhetoric is not confined any longer to a few representatives like Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia or Lauren Boebert of Colorado. It is now widespread, especially among election deniers .

Devils, demons, evil — those are terms in my area of expertise as a professor of theology.

Historically speaking, the devil or his “minions,” i.e. demons, have been considered “irredeemable.” That is, they cannot ever be saved, and God will never love them. An early Christian theologian, Origen, contested this view and frankly got into a lot of trouble for saying that.

Election deniers are basically saying their opponents are “irredeemable.” Their language shows they believe their political opponents have nothing good in them and they are going to hell. It demonstrates to their followers that they believe there is no point in even engaging with those “evil” socialists, communists, fascists, etc.

As a Protestant pastor and seminary professor, I think that is wrong from a faith perspective. I mean, think about it. If God is all good and all powerful, then there should be nothing that is beyond God’s capacity to redeem, right?

What that means to me as a person of faith is that I can’t write anybody off as beyond redemption, though there are some people who are very challenging in that respect — don’t get me wrong.

In my church, the United Church of Christ, we advocate for what we call “Just Peace.” That is a process of trying to bring about more peace with justice and reduce the amount of violence and injustice in this world. This includes our political processes. You cannot transform the world toward greater justice and mercy unless you engage with those with whom you radically disagree. As Yitzhak Rabin, the murdered Israeli leader, once said, “You don’t make peace with friends; you can only make peace with your enemies.”

This is extremely difficult and can even be dangerous. Rabin was killed by a Jewish opponent of the peace process .

But there is no way to break the spiral of violence unless you engage, especially with enemies, those whom you may now be tempted to call “evil” or “Satan.”

Satan is not some mythical guy in a red suit with a pitchfork. Evil is not a supernatural force. Evil is compounded and willful wrongdoing that produces real, horrifically harmful effects, heaven knows. Satan is the tempter, the lure of doing wrong often through greed or selfishness and then lying about it. That’s why the Bible in John 8:44 calls Satan “the father of lies.”

So yes, there is evil among us and many are tempted to commit even horrific wrongs. There may be those with whom you radically disagree and even consider enemies. But the way forward in our political process is to engage and not to write anyone off, ever, no matter how impossible that may seem.

While this is shaping up to be one of the most challenging election cycles this nation has ever seen, don’t give up on democracy or on each other.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is President Emerita and Professor Emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.