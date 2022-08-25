Thistlethwaite: Forgive us our debts

Some 45 million people in this country owe $1.6 trillion in student debt . Forgiving some of this debt shouldn’t be a scandal.

The real scandal is how students became a “profit center” for Wall Street, private investors and even the government.

President Joe Biden has just announced a student loan forgiveness program that will forgive student debt up to $20,000 for the neediest borrowers, and social media predictably exploded.

The outburst of negative commentary by political and religious conservatives is a study in hypocrisy. Those in that wing of our current culture wars pay lip service to “Christian values” while they seem completely blind to the fact that Jesus of Nazareth announced his ministry with, as I have written many times, a loan forgiveness program called the biblical “Jubilee.”

Jesus starts his ministry (Luke 4:16-19) by standing up in the synagogue and reading from one of the key texts of his Hebrew scriptures on the biblical “Jubilee.” The biblical “Jubilee” is a time of debt forgiveness. In effect, Jesus “operationalizes the Lord’s Prayer” as we pray “forgive us our debts as we forgive our debtors.” Not sins, debts is the better Greek translation .

But in some respects, the deeper hypocrisy was clearly named by President Biden when, at the announcement, he was asked by reporters if his plan to cancel student loan debt is “unfair” to those who have already paid off or chose not to take out loans. President Biden parried by bringing up how unfair the GOP tax cuts for the rich have been .

“Is it fair to people who, in fact, do not own multibillion-dollar businesses, if they see one of these guys getting all the tax cuts? Is that fair? What do you think?”

I know what I think. The GOP’s 2017 giant tax giveaway to the rich was not fair, it was a huge, upward transition of wealth from the middle class to the rich . $1.5 trillion to be exact. And that grossly increased the national debt.

Student loans as a profit center are a scandal.

At Chicago Theological Seminary we worked hard on our financial aid committee to try to minimize the debt with which students would graduate. Often, new enrollees would come in with $30,000 of debt or more from their undergraduate institutions. How could we justify allowing them to increase that debt over the course of their graduate education? Our graduates as pastors, counselors, chaplains and religious teachers do not make large salaries.

As president, I worked hard on fundraising to keep tuition down and raise scholarship money. We also encouraged students toward work/study to retire some of their existing debt while they were in school.

It was never enough. A generation ago, Congress privatized a student loan program and students trying to get an education became a “profit center.”

The pressure to keep that profit center intact is huge. Hence, the hysterical outcries from the right-wing about the many, many (fictional) ways the Biden debt forgiveness program is wrong.

The only thing wrong with it is it doesn’t go far enough. But it is a big step forward.

I hope the success of this debt forgiveness program inspires more such efforts to move higher education back to an investment on the part of government and away from predatory lenders.

The ones who should be asking for forgiveness are those who have been preying on students and graduates for far too long.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.