Thistlethwaite: Let’s keep Colorado free for women’s choice

The Supreme Court of the United States has chosen to go against the majority opinion of the American peopl e and overturn a half-century of legal protection for a woman’s right to choose.

All over the media you can now see maps of the states where access to reproductive care, including abortion, is legal and where it is not.

Colorado, where abortion access is protected, sits squarely in the middle of the country and of the states that have, or that are about to, ban abortion.

We in Colorado have an especially important role to play as such a pivotal state for women’s access to reproductive care.

Donald C. Clark, the attorney who spoke at the Vail Symposium on Religious Freedom just said, “Today’s SCOTUS decision ushers in an era of free and non-free states with respect to bodily autonomy and the short-term response is the creation of an underground railroad for those under subjugation.”

Of course, this kind of oppressive judicial activism on denial of women’s bodily autonomy should not surprise anyone who knows American history.

The United States is a country founded on the principle that depriving people of their bodily autonomy can be legal. Since 1776, this country was divided into states that allowed slavery and states that prohibited it. This was implicitly recognized in the original Constitution in provisions such as Article 1, Section 2, Clause 3, commonly known as the “Three-Fifths Compromise.” Three-fifths of each state’s enslaved population (“other persons”) was to be added to its “free” population for the purposes of apportioning seats in the House of Representatives, its electoral votes, and direct taxes. Article IV, Section 2, provided that slaves held under the laws of one state, who escaped to another state, did not become free, but remained slaves.

But escape they did, and “underground railroad” is a term that derives from the history of this country that was divided, by law, into slave and free states. It was a network of secret routes and safe houses for enslaved persons to escape into free states and Canada.

Today, women from non-free states when it comes to bodily autonomy may have to travel hundreds of miles to exercise that fundamental right, and there are those I personally know willing to help them. It is ever more important to keep Colorado free for women who seek to exercise their fundamental right to bodily autonomy.

Of course, the anti-abortion activists are seeking to prohibit travel to states where abortion is legal. Any state that tries to do so, however, would almost certainly run into federal opposition. During remarks Friday at the White House, President Joe Biden warned states to not pass laws or restrictions that would limit a woman’s access to reproductive healthcare services in other states.

And this is not pre-1973 before Roe v. Wade made abortion legal. More than half of all abortions in the U.S. are now with medication and need not be done in a medical setting . The COVID pandemic has accelerated this trend.

It may very well be that the struggle for reproductive freedom is moving to access medically induced abortion. Attorney General Merrick Garland signaled that in a statement . “(W)e stand ready to work with other arms of the federal government that seek to use their lawful authorities to protect and preserve access to reproductive care. In particular, the FDA has approved the use of the medication Mifepristone. States may not ban Mifepristone based on disagreement with the FDA’s expert judgment about its safety and efficacy.”

Since December, the FDA has allowed Mifepristone to be prescribed via telehealth and shipped by mail. At least 19 states prohibit this, but the attorney general also indicated a legal way forward in his referencing the FDA.

The FDA is a federal agency and under the federal doctrine of preemption, where federal and state law conflict, federal law prevails. Thus, the FDA, determining the safety and efficacy of Mifepristone, would take precedence over a state’s tighter restrictions on a given drug.

Prescribing this medication will need to be legally protected and here again Colorado and other “free states” can play a significant role. Medical personnel in free states using telehealth can prescribe this medication and federal laws prohibiting the restriction of interstate commerce would override any state restrictions on mailing the drug.

This will be a long legal struggle, however.

Clearly the landscape of women exercising their reproductive freedom has changed. But what must be made crystal clear from a moral and ethical perspective is that anti-abortion legislation does not stop abortion. History shows women will attempt to end unwanted pregnancies regardless, often in unsafe ways. Legal abortion stops women dying from illegal abortions.

It is my goal, and the goal of many around the country, to keep women and girls alive as they exercise their right to bodily autonomy.

Here’s the bottom line: A woman’s life is a human life. Why can’t these radical conservatives get that?

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is president emerita and professor emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.