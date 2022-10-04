Thistlethwaite: Politics of division won’t help Florida recover

Scenes of the devastation in Florida left in Hurricane Ian’s path are heartbreaking. Many Floridians also spend time here in the Vail area and surrounding Eagle County and I am sure many of us know friends who have been affected. We are concerned for them, and, indeed, concerned for all who have been harmed.

President Joe Biden promptly and appropriately declared a major disaster in Florida , and ordered federal aid to supplement state, tribal and local funds.

This is in striking contrast to Ron DeSantis’ votes against funding for victims of hurricane Sandy in 2013 on his second day in Congress . DeSantis, now the governor of Florida, apparently was not concerned for those hurricane victims.

President Biden knows what it is to govern fairly and well.

Now DeSantis is trying to pivot from his governance by culture wars that he has pursued as Florida’s governor in order to appear like a leader in this hurricane crisis.

The problem is, DeSantis has spent so much of his time in office dividing Floridians, and attacking everyone who seems to cross him. Dividing people, setting them at odds with each other, demonizing the vulnerable, and promoting a fantasy of values based on a narrow and distorted Christian faith erodes the community at its roots.

DeSantis attacked Mickey Mouse (Disney) for Pete’s sake. He has shipped hapless migrants to Martha’s Vineyard , and criticized teachers while attempting to impose “Christian fundamentalist views” on civics classes , and done everything he can to limit the rights of women to control their own bodies in the state.

This has been corrosive to the common good in Florida, but to get beyond this crisis caused by Hurricane Ian, Floridians will need to come together. They will have to address not only the physical wreckage of Ian, but also the long-term economic consequences. The pictures from communities across the state show neighbors helping neighbors in so many ways that are the real help people need in the immediate crisis.

But I believe DeSantis’ governance by division has been devastating to the networks communities and whole states need to recover well from catastrophe. DeSantis’ politics of division works to divide and not unite. It has picked on the vulnerable and cultivated the Trumpian elevation of cruelty to a virtue, not a vice.

Can people repeatedly dipped in the poison of the politics of division shake that off and pivot to neighbors caring for neighbors over the long term?

Florida has so many problems to address even after power is restored, streets are cleared, buildings are rebuilt, and some semblance of normalcy returns. One important example is the mess that Florida’s insurance industry has been in for quite some time. It is completely inadequate to the current crisis. Will building codes again be strengthened as they were after Hurricane Andrew? What about better flood infrastructure? The list of long-term changes needed is long.

I have very little faith that DeSantis’ “pivot” will last. He will default to what is politically best for him and that is clearly the politics of division.

I have far more faith in the people of Florida who are helping one another in this terrible time. I hope they keep that spirit and demand it continue in their leadership.

The Sun Sentinel has a good list of how to donate to help right now .

Neighbors helping neighbors, near and far, is always the best idea and the best politics.

Rev. Dr. Susan Brooks Thistlethwaite is President Emerita and Professor Emerita of Chicago Theological Seminary. She and her husband now make their home in the Vail Valley.